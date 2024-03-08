Kirk L. Coleman Sells 2,904 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Q2 by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

