Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 8.2%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 2,701,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,795,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

