Pamela B. Burke Sells 4,419 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 4,419 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $116,352.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,421.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

