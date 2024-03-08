MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 625% from the previous session’s volume of 410 shares.The stock last traded at $90.55 and had previously closed at $89.98.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

