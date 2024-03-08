Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Eileen A. Kamerick Sells 5,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

