Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 87372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.88. The company has a market capitalization of £6.58 million, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

