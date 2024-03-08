Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 5618908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.60.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

