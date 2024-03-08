Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.38. 13,992,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 19,114,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

