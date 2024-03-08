Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.90. The stock had a trading volume of 141,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

