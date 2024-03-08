ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Director Leon J. Olivier Sells 900 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,879. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

