Rajiv Vinnakota Sells 856 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESAB Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ESAB traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $101.03. 11,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $101.14.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESAB

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

