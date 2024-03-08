Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Broadcom by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $51.67 on Friday, reaching $1,355.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,078. The stock has a market cap of $628.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,214.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,020.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

