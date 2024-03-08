SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.15. 1,669,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,995. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $201.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.08.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

