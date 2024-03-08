Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 131.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,160. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.36.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

