The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director James R. Miller Sells 21,060 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 1,140,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

