Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 216,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 99.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 513,516 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 182,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

WY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 481,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.