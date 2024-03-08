Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 966 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. 904,656 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

