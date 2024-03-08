Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. 7,274,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

