Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.66. The stock had a trading volume of 239,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.