Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.96

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.96 and last traded at $164.78, with a volume of 1891181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.48.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
