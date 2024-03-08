Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.19

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 105185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.