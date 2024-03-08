John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.52

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 101881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,176,630 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,839,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 265,842 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

