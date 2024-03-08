Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.24

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 107994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.