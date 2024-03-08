iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.41

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 7803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,094,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

