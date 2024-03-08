Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.28

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 288183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.