Insider Buying: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00.

Shares of TSE:JAG remained flat at C$2.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

