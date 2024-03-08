Insider Buying: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00.
Jaguar Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE:JAG remained flat at C$2.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
