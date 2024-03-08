EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Dennis G. Kish Sells 34,717 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVgo Price Performance

NYSE EVGO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,937. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $886.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.