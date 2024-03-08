Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.50

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50, with a volume of 69549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,301. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

