Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Gregory Scott Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Up 0.5 %

Udemy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 74,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,179. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Udemy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

