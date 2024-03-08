James A. Sullivan Sells 700 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Koppers stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

