Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 541,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,580,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,213,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

