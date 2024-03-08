Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading Down 4.2%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 84,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 160,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

