Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Michael S. Han Sells 30,040 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:POU opened at C$27.45 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.
Paramount Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
