LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush Sells 7,500 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

