Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $95.61.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
