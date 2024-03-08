Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $95.61.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after acquiring an additional 486,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.