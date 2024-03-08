Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 4.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. 304,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 654,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 108,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

