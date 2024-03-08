Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29. Toro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 90,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,272. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

