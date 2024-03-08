First United Co. (FUNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

First United has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First United to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of First United stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. First United has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. First United had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts predict that First United will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

