Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 1361719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Specifically, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after buying an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

