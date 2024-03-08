CSL Limited (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.826 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18.

In other CSL news, insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis 114 shares of CSL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. In other CSL news, insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis 114 shares of CSL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. Also, insider Alison Watkins 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

