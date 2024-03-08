Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), reports. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.95 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 30.02% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of LVLU opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,864 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

