CSL Limited (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.826 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.

CSL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSL news, insider Alison Watkins 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. In other news, insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. Also, insider Alison Watkins 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

