Insider Selling: Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kennametal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMT

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.