Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Director Kim Korth Sells 7,745 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.99. 2,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 million, a PE ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 42.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 861,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $8,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,270,000. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 50.7% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

