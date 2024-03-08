Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 9.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 3,937,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,925,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 18.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 561,342 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 252.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $922.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

