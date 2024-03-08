REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
REVG stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
