Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Posts Earnings Results

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Miller Industries Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.