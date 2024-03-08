MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MeridianLink Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.31 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 321,385 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

