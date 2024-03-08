Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.17 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.090-1.170 EPS.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

