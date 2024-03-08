Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading 9% Higher

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19. 312,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,780,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.