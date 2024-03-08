Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading 9% Higher

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19. 312,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,780,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.
Read Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.